Raiders waive Marcell Ateman

Getty Images

With the addition of new wide receiver Zay Jones via trade, the Oakland Raiders waived Marcell Ateman to open a spot on the team’s active roster.

Ateman was promoted to the Raiders’ active roster on Saturday ahead of their game in London against the Chicago Bears. The Raiders didn’t have Tyrell Williams, J.J. Nelson or Dwayne Harris available against the Bears as all three were inactive.

Ateman played on 28 of 73 offensive snaps against the Bears and was not targeted.

The Raiders acquired Jones from the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick.