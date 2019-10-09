Report: Bill Callahan goes back to Case Keenum

Getty Images

Washington has a new starting quarterback, same as the old starting quarterback.

New interim head coach Bill Callahan is planning to go back to Case Keeum, as long as Keenum is able to play on his injured foot, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Keenum opened the season as the starter but was out with his foot injury last week. Colt McCoy started in his place, and head coach Jay Gruden was fired after another ugly loss. Some thought the departure of Gruden would pave the way for first-round rookie Dwayne Haskins, but Callahan made clear at his introductory press conference that he doesn’t think Haskins is ready to start.

So Keenum will lead the way against the Dolphins, in a game that will make the loser the favorite to earn the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.