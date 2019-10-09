Richard Sherman: Baker Mayfield “definitely deserves an apology”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 9, 2019, 10:59 AM EDT
The next move in #HandshakeGate has happened.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, appearing Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show, has expressed regret for the erroneous claim that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield snubbed Sherman prior to the coin toss on Monday night. But the regret comes with a caveat.

“It’s definitely my bad,” Sherman told McAfee. “I never want anybody to deal with some sh-t that — I mean some some stuff — that they didn’t do. And so, you know, the questions that he’s gonna get and the annoying, nonsense questions about some stuff that happened in a game that’s already been done, you know, sure he’ll get an apology for that. I’ll probably reach out to him via text or social media to actually get ahold of him and talk to him in person, I mean on the phone. But, yeah, because that sucks. . . . But yeah, yeah. He definitely deserves an apology, and my bad on that.”

McAfee asked Sherman whether he would have worded things differently if he had a chance to redo the discussion with Mike Silver of NFL Media.

“I may have phrased it differently, but I meant what I said,” Sherman said. “I did feel the disrespect. . . . I felt disrepect and at the end of the day that’s all the story was, really. Like, people can say, ‘Oh my God, he shook your hand’ or ‘Oh my God you were wrong.’ You can say whatever you want. I don’t give a damn.”

But the truth continues to be that Sherman claimed Mayfield refused to shake Sherman’s hand, that Sherman doubled and tripled down on that contention after the initial videos that didn’t prove him wrong first emerged, and that Sherman only admitted that the handshake happened (and began deleting tweets to the contrary) once it was clear that the handshake did indeed occur.

And as it relates to actual or perceived disrespect, it’s just as easy to say that Sherman disrespected Mayfield. As Simms pointed out on PFT Live, Sherman didn’t seem to be all that enthused about interacting with Mayfield, either.

Regardless, Sherman apologized, as he should have. Whether NFL Media apologizes for posting those false claims without properly vetting them or seeking comment from Mayfield or the Browns and then failing to revise the story for roughly three hours after the truth emerged remains to be seen.

It also remains to be seen how Mayfield addresses the issue with reporters. He’s due to meet with reporters today.

And then there’s Sherman’s next media availability. He won’t want to be grilled on the subject, and if he gets asked a bunch of “annoying, nonsense questions” on a topic that he surely won’t want to discuss, he could get angry.

Maybe angry enough to threaten to ruin a reporter’s career.

43 responses to “Richard Sherman: Baker Mayfield “definitely deserves an apology”

  3. “But even though it was a complete lie and cry for attention, I still somehow felt disrespected, and thats all that matters.”

    Aren’t you too old for this, Sherm?

  6. I highly advise everyone to disregard anything that comes out of Sherman’s pie hole for the rest of his life!

  7. I have no clue what Shermann is talking about….he got caught lying and he doesnt want to hear about it anymore……?

  9. Huh ?!?!?!?!?!

    Since apparently Sherman suddenly now recalls actually shaking hands with Mayfield he still feels disrespected. Based on what? His mere presence at midfield? Honestly.

    Sherman should be more worried about the countless fans he just lost respect from than feeling disrespected over … well, something.

  10. Who cares if he shook hands or not? Is Sherman that big of a baby he had to make a stink about it?

    Dont you ever talk bout me!!! Im the best!!!!

    So says the mouth that roared.

  14. Did Richard and Baker actually shake hands?

    Well, it depends on what the definition of the word “is” is.
    ~William J Clinton

  17. Turns out Richard lied to Baker, will Baker accept Richard’s apology, can a friendship be forged? Find out now in today’s episode of “Days of our NFL lives.”

  18. So he lied until a video proved him wrong? So if that video didn’t exist, he would still be calling him out even though he knows it’s a lie. He’s only sorry because he got caught in a lie.

  19. I don’t really see this as a sincere apology when he then goes on to say “I may have phrased it differently, but I meant what I said,” Sherman said. “I did feel the disrespect. . . . I felt disrepect and at the end of the day that’s all the story was, really. Like, people can say, ‘Oh my God, he shook your hand’ or ‘Oh my God you were wrong.’ You can say whatever you want. I don’t give a damn.”

    He lied to try and make his case and then repeated the lie twice when he had a chance to correct it.

  20. “I’ll probably reach out to him via text or social media to actually get ahold of him”

    Richie – you reached out and grabbed ahold of his actual hand and forgot. I would just leave it alone and get ahold of yourself.

  22. He hasn’t apologised, he merely said he would while adding that he still felt disrespected, and blames the media for their part in the preteen-storm it created and it’s feedback on him.

  23. Sherman has always been a negative personality. He cloaks it in the guise of pretending to be smart and worldwise, but in fact he’s full of the worst kind of ignorance you can find: the 100% self-assured kind. He’s the kind of personality, willing to “die on the hill” over questionable beliefs, who drove witch hunts and wars and the like throughout history. If you’ve ever wondered how people in the past could do some of the terrible things we can only read about now, well, this is exhibit A.

  29. It would be nice if news aggregation sites stopped treating anything Mike Silver says as news. Particularly when it comes to the Browns. He is very clearly not working in the capacity of a neutral party that a traditional reporter would see as being part of their job. He fishes for these comments and frames them in a negative way whenever possible. How he is still employed by the NFL is beyond me.

  30. You can tell it’s just KILLING Sherman that he doesn’t get the same attention he used to. He’s to the point where he’s desperately making up stories to try and keep his name out there.

  31. I am not a Baker fan in the least bit but dude deserves better than this nonsense.

    Sherman oozes self righteousness.

  33. Yep. And I got like 700 down votes yesterday for saying HE was annoying and his pouting, annoying face was too.

    So, there you have it. He MADE it up, and KNEW he made it up, and doubled down until proven wrong, and then STILL did not apologize.

    Reminds me of his stupid/infantile/almost insane Tirade after a playoff game for being “disrespected” that a particular receiver had DARED to run a route against him.

    He is SUCH a tool.

  35. I hope Sherman recognizes some similarities here. It happens to Police often where they explain what they think happened and then their body cameras show that it was different. People aren’t necessary lying, they just don’t actually remember it correctly. There are significant studies done where people witness a chaotic scene and then give incorrect info about the most basic details. They’ll show people footage of a car crash and have people say the car was red. Show them video again and the car is actually black. People aren’t “lying” about the color of the car they’re just wrong even though their brains are telling them otherwise. Science

  36. He doesn’t care what we think, and he will keep reaching out to us via the media to make sure we know that, and that we keep talking about him.

    JUST STOP TALKING.

  37. If he doesnt like Mayfield just say it, no need to make something up to justify his feelings for Mayfield. Sherman should just admit he lied and then say why he lied.

  38. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    October 9, 2019 at 11:18 am
    So he lied until a video proved him wrong? So if that video didn’t exist, he would still be calling him out even though he knows it’s a lie. He’s only sorry because he got caught in a lie.
    _____________________________________________

    Just like you’re sorry that broken collarbone didn’t help the Vikings win a Super Bowl. Hilarious, couldn’t make it up if I tried.

  40. Mayfield shook Sherman’s hand but, even if he had not, so what? Wasn’t beating him on the field, and beating him big, enough?

    John Hannah, on everyone’s short list as one of the greatest offensive linemen of all-time, has admitted in the past that the only opponent he every shook hands with on an NFL field was his brother. Maybe now that Hannah is pushing 70 someone will call him out on it, but pretty sure they were happy to let it go when he was in his 20’s and 30’s, and he was still respected, and feared.

    Yeah, Mayfield has not earned the respect that HOF players have earned, but even if he does not shake hands, then turn the other cheek and beat him on the field again.

  41. Who cares? you know what matters? The fact that hes ballin and continues to be a dominant CB on a really good defense. Hes been a great team leader and the locker room loves him.

  42. Baker, I’m not a fan of you but I will give you some free advice on how to handle this, given your team’s record.

    Ready?

    “We’re on to Seattle.”

    That’s it! Just keep repeating til Sunday.

    You’re welcome.

