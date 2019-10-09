Steelers get chippy with a Wednesday practice full of skirmishes

Getty Images

The Steelers aren’t happy. For now, they’re taking out their frustrations on each other.

Via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com, Wednesday’s practice featured multiple skirmishes among teammates.

The defense, per Kaboly, took liberties during a padded practice that wasn’t supposed to be a full-contact session.

“It’s the way I like to practice, and I hold people up to that account,” defensive captain Cam Heyward said, via Kaboly. “We try not to let it get out of hand and leave it on the field.”

Offensive players were far less loquacious.

“I really don’t want to talk about it, to be honest,” guard David DeCastro said. “I know you want to know what’s going on, but I don’t want to talk about it.”

DeCastro reportedly was involved in the first of multiple altercations that unfolded during practice. Heyward remained unapologetic.

“We are chippy,” Heyward said. “We are 1-4. All we want are Ws. It’s like with everything you do. If you aren’t getting results that you want, you are going to get ticked off. We are trying to win a game, and that’s all I care about right now. You have to emulate the game.”

Veteran guard Ramon Foster was chippy about the chippiness.

“When I talk about it, it takes me to a dark spot,” Foster said, per Kaboly. “I would rather not, but you should know better. There is such a thing as a training camp where you can hash out all of that and there is such a thing of being a pro, and I am a believer of being a pro. Give all you want to in camp, I don’t care, it’s camp. When the season starts, you become a pro to each other, to the team, to the community.”

It looks like there’s a difference of opinion among Steelers players as to what it takes to be a pro. For guys like Heyward, it takes aggression and fight. While that may not translate to a win on Sunday against the Chargers, it at least gave frustrated players a chance to work out some of their anger over losing four of five games.