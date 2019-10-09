Stefon Diggs: I never said I was unhappy or uncomfortable

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs was an unexcused absence from practice last Wednesday and that touched off a lot of discussions about trade rumors and Diggs’s level of satisfaction with his role on the offense.

Diggs weighed in on the trade rumors by saying feels there’s truth to them and went on to say that he “can’t sit up here and act like everything is OK because obviously it’s not.” That was followed by Vikings coach Mike Zimmer stopping short of confirming that Diggs would play in Week Five and reports that the Vikings fined Diggs more than $200,000 for missing practices and meetings.

After the Vikings beat the Giants 28-10 last Sunday, Diggs confirmed those fines and said that he’s a “team guy” who wants to win. Diggs made it to the Vikings facility this Wednesday and continued to emphasize the desire to win above any of last week’s other talking points.

“I never said I was unhappy or uncomfortable with my role,” Diggs said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I said I wanted to win, that was what my frustrations were and that’s where it kind of got misconstrued last week.”

The Vikings’ tumult of last week was preceded by a dismal performance in a loss to the Bears. They were more impressive in beating the Giants, which makes for calmer waters heading into a game against the Eagles. Their result in that matchup will likely determine how pleasant it is around the team next Wednesday.