Todd Gurley misses practice with quad injury

Getty Images

Six days ago, Rams running back Todd Gurley had his best game of the year, with a couple of touchdowns in L.A.’s 30-29 loss to the Seahawks. But it came with a price.

Gurley missed practice on Wednesday with a quadriceps injury.

It’s the first Gurley injury disclosed by the Rams this year. While it’s not an injury to the knee that bothered him throughout 2018 — and that apparently has ended his days as a high-carry workhorse tailback, it’s a red flag for a team that desperately needs a win on Sunday against the 49ers to avoid falling to 3-3.

Also not practicing for the Rams were linebacker Clay Matthews (jaw), cornerback Aqib Talib (ribs), and linebacker Natrez Patrick (hamstring).

Receiver Brandin Cooks participated in a limited basis, which shows that he’s making progress from the concussion he suffered last Thursday. Linebacker Bryce Hager (shoulder) and safety Taylor Rapp (ankle) also were limited.

A loss in Sunday’s showdown with the 4-0 49ers would make it much harder for the two-time defending NFC West champions to win the division again.

If Gurley can’t play or is limited by the injury, Malcolm Brown and rookie Darrell Henderson (who hasn’t done much at all this season) would be in line for greater involvement in the offense.