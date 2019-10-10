A.J. Green set for “very limited” practice Thursday

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green‘s rehab from the ankle injury that’s kept him off the field since late July took a step forward on Wednesday when he ran and cut at full speed for the first time.

It’s set to take another big step forward on Thursday. Geoff Hobson of the team’s website reports that Green is in helmet and pads at practice and set for “very limited” participation in the team’s workout.

Whatever his participation level, Green’s return to practice comes at a time when there’s been a spike in trade chatter involving him. Green said on Wednesday that he hasn’t heard anything about a deal and that he doesn’t “fantasize” about one, but added that he’s prepared for anything.

A return to game action this weekend is probably out of reach, but getting back to full speed ahead of the October 29 deadline likely wouldn’t do much to decrease speculation that Green could be on the move from the only NFL team he’s ever known.