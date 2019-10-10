Adam Thielen out of practice Thursday due to illness

Getty Images

The Vikings had a couple of unwelcome additions to their injury report on Thursday.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen did not practice and was listed as out with an illness on the team’s injury report.

Thielen, who has never missed an NFL game, is coming off a big day against the Giants. He had seven catches, 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Center Garrett Bradbury was the other player added to the report. He did not practice due to a shoulder injury.

Guard Josh Kline (foot) and linebacker Ben Gedeon (concussion) were also out of practice.

Friday will bring the final practice of the week and a chance to see if any of the four are well enough to get back on the field ahead of Sunday’s game against the Eagles.