Arrival of Bill Callahan likely means more carries for Adrian Peterson

Getty Images

One person likely to benefit from Washington firing Jay Gruden and making Bill Callahan interim head coach is Adrian Peterson.

Peterson, the veteran running back who has just 40 carries for 108 yards this season, appears set to get a bigger workload under Callahan, starting with Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

According to JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Callahan said today that Peterson hasn’t gotten into enough of a rhythm so far this year, and the goal is for that to change on Sunday. Callahan has consistently spoken this week about the importance of running the ball.

But more important than running the ball is running it effectively, and Peterson hasn’t done much of that this season. He’s averaging just 2.7 yards per carry and has only four first downs on 40 carries. If Peterson can’t run better than he has so far this season, giving him a lot of touches is likely to result in a lot of punts.