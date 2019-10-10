Bengals trying something different on offensive line

Getty Images

The Bengals are 0-5 and they’re making at least one change to their offensive line as they try to avoid going 0-6.

Billy Price will start at left guard in Baltimore this weekend. Michael Jordan has been starting at the spot, but head coach Zac Taylor said that the 2018 first-round pick has done enough to earn a look with the first team.

“It’s not one person,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “We’ve got guard depth. We’ve always had a lot of confidence in [Price]. We’ve got a lot of confidence in Mike Jordan. It’s just something we wanted to look at this week. Billy has continued to earn an opportunity.”

Price may not be the only new face on the line this week. Andre Smith has an ankle injury, which may lead the team to start someone else at left tackle. Alex Redmond has been working at the spot since his four-game suspension came to an end and could take Smith’s place. Redmond usually plays guard, so it would be his first career game at tackle if he does get the nod.