Browns’ offensive coordinator calls Antonio Callaway drop “catastrophic”

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 10, 2019, 10:42 AM EDT
Getty Images

Late in the first half on Monday night, the Browns trailed 14-3 but appeared to be poised to get back in the game when Baker Mayfield hit wide receiver Antonio Callaway in the hands at the goal line. Unfortunately, Callaway bobbled the ball into the hands of 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams, who returned it all the way across midfield, and the 49ers’ route was on.

Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken was, to say the least, unhappy. Monken today cited Callaway’s drop as a devastating moment for the Browns.

“We didn’t execute the play for God’s sakes. It’s catastrophic. It completely changed the game,” Monken said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Monken said the Browns’ mistakes are killing them.

“Bad football loses before good football wins,” Monken said.

It didn’t help that the Browns were playing the 49ers, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Things should be a little easier on Sunday against the Seahawks’ defense. At least if they can avoid more “catastrophic” mistakes.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Browns’ offensive coordinator calls Antonio Callaway drop “catastrophic”

  2. The Browns don’t get it. Call the players out at BROWNS headquarters, meeting room, and in PRIVATE! You do it in the media & use damaging words and you lose the team! The Browns are their own worse enemy.

  4. 49er D > Seahawks D

    Wow, have things changed. Seattle still has Wilson though, and that’s why they are still considered #1 in the division.
    And rightfully so, … For now

  6. “Bad football loses before good football wins,” Monken said.
    ——-
    That’s the backbone of the Patriots dynasty and the meaning behind “do your job.” which implies that your counterpart or guy across form you will not do his job (correctly)

  9. Does it make sense for the OC of a team that is trying to build a winning culture after years of dysfunction to publicly call out one if his receivers? Best to keep that in-house I think. Seems like the same old Browns to me.

  11. How about the catastrophically bad placement of the ball by the QB? Oh, I’m sorry this is CLE, I should have said by “Jesus2”.
    How about the interception before that? How about the QB losing the ball twice? Sheesh that reciever should be looking for a way out of CLE if he is to be the scapegoat for Jesus2.

  12. The 49ers had come out on fire, but if Cleveland gets that score they would have weathered the storm and would have been back in it. They might have got killed anyway, but that kind of play is so demoralizing it’s hard to recover from.

    Obviously Monken still isn’t over it.

  13. While the coach is correct, everyone already knew it. But when coaches start to publicly throw their players under the bus, you know the team is in full meltdown mode! Stick a fork in ’em ’cause they’re D-O-N-E done… Same old Browns…

  16. Right, only 1 play screwed it up, Browns gonna be Browns. Can’t change a leopards spots. Faker Mayfield over rated, point the camera at me baby I need more attention.

  17. Wow.

    I remember seeing the Ravens lose to the Patriots in the AFC championship game in 2011 on a missed kick. Ray got the team together and said it wasn’t one play that lost that game, we lost it as a team.

    I remember seeing Brady play below his standard in Denver and get abused in the 2015 AFC championship and never say a word about his line.

    Russell Wilson got destroyed in his rookie year’s playoff game against ATL and talked about how excited he was for the future and vowed to be better. He could have easily talked about his receivers dropping passes as well.

    This was a bad play sure, but it was 14-3 IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF A REGULAR SEASON GAME. You still had 30 minutes to climb back in and make it a game. Even with it 21-3 at the half, you get a stop, make it 21-10 and the dynamic changes.

    But the larger point is this; if you’re pointing fingers at this point you’re not gonna make it through any game this season. And more importantly if you’re harping on it on Thursday then what are you saying to the team moving forward?

  18. Yeesh, talk about kicking a guy when he’s down.

    Btw, if Mayfield leads him just a little bit, instead of throwing it behind him, it’s a touchdown.

    Plenty of shared blame.

  21. The team came out unprepared and that’s on coaching. Inexperienced coaching staff plus young roster full of stars equals problems.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!