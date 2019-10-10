Cards coach: Julio Jones “one of the best all-time”

Getty Images

Falcons wideout Julio Jones was held out of practice Wednesday with a hip injury, but he’s been a regular on the injury report in recent years and still produced.

And he’s clearly got the attention of Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“He’s just a dominant player,” Kingsbury said, via the Falcons’ official website. “One of the best receivers in the league, currently, and he will go down as one of the best all-time.”

Jones has battled toe and foot problems in recent seasons, but continued to put up bit numbers. Two weeks ago, he became the fastest player in league history to reach the 11,000-receiving yard plateau, and has a chance to add to that significantly against a struggling Cardinals secondary.

“They’ve been doing everything they can to try and double him and take him away and do different things, and he still makes those plays and gets to the catches, which is phenomenal,” Kingsbury said. “As a coach, you appreciate how hard he plays on tape week in and week out.”

Jones has 26 receptions for 359 yards and four touchdowns in five games, despite being held to 94 yards the last two weeks.