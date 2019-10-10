Chris Jones, Sammy Watkins among Chiefs not practicing

Getty Images

The Chiefs are still short-handed, with a number of key players still missing practice.

Via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs are holding out left tackle Eric Fisher, defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Dorian O'Daniel, guard Andrew Wylie, and wide receiver Sammy Watkins today.

That’s the same as yesterday, and indicative of how banged up they were coming out of Sunday night’s loss to the Colts.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is still listed as limited, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a full participant.

Between Mahomes’ left ankle issue and the lack of his starting wideouts last week, the Chiefs struggled to move the ball consistently, and the attrition on defense made it far easier for the Colts to run straight at them.