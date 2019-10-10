Christian McCaffrey back to full participation Thursday

Getty Images

The Panthers sat running back Christian McCaffrey during Wednesday’s practice and listed him with a back injury, although head coach Ron Rivera’s comments later in the day suggested that it was more about resting the team’s offensive workhorse and that the team would continue to limit his practice work over the rest of the season.

McCaffrey made the trip to London with the team after Wednesday’s practice and he took the field with his teammates for Thursday’s work. The team only held a walkthrough practice, but McCaffrey is listed as a full participant and Rivera said the expectation is that McCaffrey will practice on Friday.

McCaffrey is also expected to play on Sunday and will try to continue his impressive start to the season. McCaffrey leads the league in rushing yards and yards from scrimmage through the first five weeks of the season.

The Panthers have a bye after facing the Bucs this weekend, so McCaffrey will have extra time to rest before playing again regardless of practice schedules.