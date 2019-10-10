Colin Kaepernick’s agent has gotten “little to no response from teams”

Getty Images

All Colin Kaepernick wants is an opportunity, his representation said Thursday.

In a two-page fact sheet, agent Jeff Nalley said he wanted “to address the false narratives regarding Colin Kaepernick.”

The release came not long after Mike Florio posted about the false narratives that have led to the “blatant blackballing of Colin Kaepernick.”

Nalley said not only has no team offered the former 49ers quarterback a job, but Kaepernick hasn’t even gotten a workout the past three seasons.

“I have reached out to all 32 teams about Colin’s employment with little to no response from teams about an opportunity for Colin,” Nalley said in the release. “In 25 years, I have never seen anything like it.”

Seattle had Kaepernick visit in April 2018 when it was looking for a backup to Russell Wilson. The Seahawks, though, did not work out Kaepernick.

“Afterward, Pete Carroll said Colin is a ‘starter in this league,'” Nalley said. “No other NFL team has interviewed or worked out Colin in the past three seasons despite other false statements in the media to the contrary.”

Nalley said Kaepernick has made no contract demands to any league or any team and has worked out “five days a week for three years in preparation to play again.”

Devlin Hodges, an undrafted rookie from Samford, an FCS school, could start for the Steelers on Sunday night. Luke Falk, Trevor Siemian and Colt McCoy are among other backups who have gotten to play in the NFL while Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, sits, watches and wonders whether he ever will play again.

“It is difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin’s not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he has accomplished,” Nalley said.