Dan Quinn won’t be giving up defensive playcalling

Getty Images

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn took back defensive playcalling after the team fired defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel this offseason, but neither that move nor hiring two other coordinators has paid off the way the team hoped.

The Falcons are 1-4 and team owner Arthur Blank was asked about the possibility of a coaching change after the Texans steamrolled the Falcons last weekend. Blank said he isn’t considering a move, but the Texans offense picked up nearly 600 yards on the way to that win and that means Quinn was asked if someone else might be better suited to calling the defensive plays the rest of this year.

“If I felt [giving up the playcalling] was best, trust me, I would have certainly done that,” Quinn said, via ESPN.com. “I know what we can do, we can do better. So that’s kind of where my mind is. I recognize the question, for sure, when you’re not achieving the results you have. But trust me on that one: My ego is never as big as the team. I will always do what’s best for that. But at this time, I don’t think that’s where I’m at.”

Quinn said “my job is to fix it” and that goes well beyond the defense because the Falcons’ problems go well beyond the defense. If those problems don’t get fixed, Quinn’s job may be someone else’s before too much more time passes.