Davante Adams says toe “doesn’t feel how I want it to feel at the moment”

Getty Images

Packers receiver Davante Adams doesn’t sounds as if he will return this week.

Adams hasn’t played or practiced since Sept. 27 because of turf toe.

He remained out Thursday.

“It doesn’t feel how I want it to feel at the moment,” Adams said Thursday in his first comments since the night of the injury, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “But we definitely have time, so we’ll just kind of playing this thing [out].”

Adams called the sprained ligaments in his right big toe a “major injury.”

Although coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that Adams is “getting a little better each and every day,” the Packers are going to take a deliberate approach in the receiver’s return.

“You can come back and make it worse or have it linger throughout the season,” Adams said.

The Packers completed only four passes to their wideouts Sunday, their fewest in a win since 2001, according to ESPN Stats & Information.