Devlin Hodges getting crash course in Steelers offense

Getty Images

This week has been different for Devlin Hodges. Primarily, because he’s throwing passes.

The Steelers backup quarterback, who could be pressed into service depending on the condition of Mason Rudolph, is getting all the first team reps in practice this week, after not really throwing at all last week. He wasn’t on the roster at all to start the season, but the trade fo Joshua Dobbs and the season-ending injury to Ben Roethlisberger made him necessary.

Hodges was on the roster, but didn’t even get scout team reps last week, since the Steelers brought in mobile quarterback Taryn Christion to the practice squad so he could mimic Lamar Jackson in practice. That left Hodges just a few 7-on-7 throws.

“Honestly, I got no reps with the team, with the ones,” Hodges said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I didn’t even get any reps on the scout team because we brought in a guy to be Lamar Jackson. . . .

“Having a chance to prepare with the ones and being in the huddle, it’s confidence. I’m comfortable being in the huddle with a group of guys and potentially being in there Sunday. . . . It helps a lot. You’re talking about getting throws in that you normally don’t get as the backup or the No. 3 guy. You’re not getting a lot of throws in, so as far as getting the timing down with the receivers and being in the huddle is a confidence booster.”

Rudolph practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, but remains in the concussion protocol. If Rudolph isn’t cleared by Sunday, that would leave Hodges, a former undrafted rookie from Samford to start against the Chargers Sunday night.