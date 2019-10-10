Four Buccaneers won’t travel to London

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are headed to London for Sunday’s game against the Panthers and they announced on Thursday that four members of the active roster won’t be joining them on the transatlantic trip.

The group of players staying at home includes the right side of Tampa’s line. Right guard Alex Cappa broke his arm last Sunday and right tackle Demar Dotson is dealing with calf and hamstring injuries.

Josh Wells is expected to start in place of Dotson with Earl Watford taking over for Cappa.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Linebacker Jack Cichy has an elbow injury and will also miss his second game in a row.