Gardner Minshew lands on Jaguars injury report

Quarterback Gardner Minshew didn’t make an appearance on Wednesday’s injury report, but the same can’t be said of Thursday’s edition.

The Jaguars announced that Minshew was a limited participant on Thursday due to minor groin soreness.

Mid-week additions to the injury report can lead to absences from the lineup on Sunday, although the note that the injury is a minor one provides reason for the Jags to hope that they won’t have to start their third different quarterback this season. Friday’s injury report and any injury designation Minshew may be assigned will provide further clarity about his outlook for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (back) was limited for the second day in a row and defensive end Lerentee McCray (oblique) was the only player to sit out due to injury.