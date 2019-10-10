Get ready for the Teddy Bridgewater Superdome Bike Club

Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater isn’t quite yet to the level of Rocky in New Orleans, but fans will be able to emulate one of the most memorable scenes from Rocky II. Sort of.

Teddy B. rides his bike to and from the Superdome for home games. He has issued an open invitation to anyone who wants to join him.

“I had no idea that it was a big deal, but if anyone wants to ride a bike with me, I am open to it,” Bridgewater told reporters on Wednesday. “I enjoy my little ride to the stadium in front of the stadium and it has been a peaceful ride. I’m open to people riding with me though.”

It won’t be a peaceful ride, if Saints fans take him up on the offer. It’s also apparently a bumpy ride, given the potholes on the New Orleans streets. Is he worried he’ll wreck and injure himself on game day?

“I’m more so worried about my car than my bike,” Bridgewater said with a laugh, “but I’m not worried at all.”

By the next time the Saints play another home game, Bridgewater may have less reason to worry. Come Week Eight vs. the Cardinals, Brees may be back in the lineup. Still, the Teddy Bridgewater Superdome Bike Club will likely have a throng of new members that day, whether he’ll be playing or not.