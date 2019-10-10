Giants are 17-point underdogs, biggest in franchise history

Getty Images

The line on tonight’s Giants-Patriots game has reached 17 points, an unprecedented spread for the Giants.

According to the New York Daily News, this is the first time the Giants have ever been such big underdogs.

Tonight’s game is also the biggest spread ever for a Thursday night game.

It’s easy to see why the Patriots are such heavy favorites, as they’ve outscored their opponents by 121 points this year, more than 24 points a game. The Giants have been outscored by 28 points this year, nearly six points a game.

Throw in the Giants’ copious injuries, and a 17-point spread sounds about right.