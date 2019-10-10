Giants promote RB Austin Walter ahead of Thursday night’s game

Getty Images

The Giants were down to two healthy running backs after ruling Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman out for Thursday night’s game against the Patriots, but they made a move to ensure they’ll have three on hand come kickoff.

The team has promoted Austin Walter from the practice squad. They waived quarterback Alex Tanney to make space for Walter on the roster. Tanney has been on the 53-man roster all season as the third quarterback, but has been inactive for all five of the team’s games.

Walter went undrafted out of Rice this year and signed with the 49ers after a tryout at their rookie minicamp. He didn’t make the cut at the end of August and landed on the Giants’ practice squad last month.

Jon Hilliman, another undrafted rookie, is set to start on Thursday with Elijhaa Penny also on hand in the backfield.