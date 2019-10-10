Jaguars owner expects Jalen Ramsey to play after “heart-to-heart”

Getty Images

Jaguars owner Shad Khan had already said he had no plans to trade wantaway cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

But he told the financial website TheStreet.com that he had a “heart-to-heart” talk with Ramsey this week, and that he expected him to play Sunday against the Saints.

“Well, I think he’s going to be playing this week,” Khan said. “It’s something, you have to balance what’s good for the team with what the individual maybe wishes it might be. And I think we’ll be able to kind of formalize it here. . . .

“I met him a couple of days ago, had a heart-to-heart, and I think we’ll be able to come to whatever makes sense for all.”

Ramsey has missed the last two games, after an unmet trade demand triggered a bout of flu and back problems which required a visit to a Houston specialist last week.

Khan was also asked if he’d trade Ramsey for five first-round picks, and he laughed and replied: “Do you understand value? Then I think you already know the answer.”

So there is a price. It just hasn’t been met yet. And Ramsey’s apparently going to return to action, unless there’s a malaria outbreak or something.