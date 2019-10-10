Jamal Adams had fine for roughing Baker Mayfield overturned

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams wasn’t happy about being penalized for roughing Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in Week Two and and said that officials apologized to the team’s coaches for the flag.

Adams he got upset all over again when the league fined him $21,056 a few days later. Adams called the fine “a damn joke” and it appears he was not alone in thinking that the fine was not warranted.

The appeal of the fine was heard by Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks, who is jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, and Brooks overturned the penalty.

“I knew I was going to win it because it was legal,” Adams said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Adams’s victory is a rare bit of success for anyone associated with the Jets this season. Adams and company will try to remedy that against the Cowboys this weekend.