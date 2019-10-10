Kellen Moore calls hand-signal gate #fakenews

Getty Images

Even though the Saints got the last laugh — at least until and if the teams meet in the postseason and the Cowboys get another chance — Kellen Moore found “hand-signal gate” funny.

Anonymous Saints players told NFL Network that they found clues to the Cowboys offense by watching Moore’s Boise State tape, according to a report two days ago.

“Yeah, we’re trying to figure out which ones they found,” the Cowboys offensive coordinator said Thursday, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “We don’t do a single thing the same way. That was a good one, though. Good story. Click-bait, right? You guys know a little about that.”

The Cowboys had only 45 rushing yards and 257 yards in the 12-10 loss, all season lows.

Dak Prescott said hand signals had nothing to do with the lack of production.

“Right? Keep writing about that, please,” Prescott said. “Tell them we’re using Mississippi State signals please.”