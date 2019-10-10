Kyle Van Noy fumble return touchdown gives Pats 28-14 lead

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on October 10, 2019, 11:03 PM EDT
A Jon Hilliman fumble led to a 22-yard Kyle Van Noy touchdown that gave the New England Patriots a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants.

After the Patriots had two offensive scoring chances go for naught on a missed Mike Nugent field and turnover on downs in Giants territory, Van Noy delivered the third defensive or special teams touchdown of the night to extend the Patriots lead.

Daniel Jones pass to Hilliman was blown up in he backfield by Jamie Collins. The tackle by Collins dislodged the football from Hilliman’s grasp, which was recovered by Van Noy at the Giants’ 22-yard line. Jones made an attempt to save the touchdown and knocking Van Noy out of bounds around the goal line and he was initially ruled down at the 2-yard line. But upon review, Van Noy managed to extend the football inside the pylon before being forced out of bounds to give the Patriots their second non-offensive score of the night.

Chase Winovich scored on a 6-yard return of a blocked punt that gave the Patriots an early 7-0 lead. Markus Golden recovered a Tom Brady forced by Lorenzo Carter for a 42-yard score that pulled the Giants level, 14-14, in the second quarter.

4 responses to “Kyle Van Noy fumble return touchdown gives Pats 28-14 lead

  3. Brady is looking awful against one of the worst teams in the nfl. I guarantee you this is his last season because if he comes back next year 44;years old lol, he will either get knocked out for the season or he’ll look like a rookie, even his great defense can’t carry him like they do every year. I hope he comes back next year for another season. I will enjoy watching him embarrass himself in the playoffs. I say playoffs because he still plays in the worst division in the nfl getting a free pass to the playoffs every year, and that won’t change because his division will continue to have the three worst qbs in the nfl, like Brady had throughout his career. Overrated career. You can put any average qb on the Patriots with belichick for the past 20;years and they’d still have the same accomplishments with their great defense every year, and a good oline every year that run blocks and pass blocks, and great wr’s and te’s that get open all day in their short game west coast offense that’s all quik passes. If Peyton manning was on the Patriots with belichick all his career , he’d probably still be playing and would have more rings than brady. Peyton was the much better qb. Everyone knows that, but he had a sorry defense every year. Peytons teams was all him no defense. Bradys teams is all defense carrying brady the game manager and don’t forget his buddies the referees that gives him free first downs for fumbling and being touched.

  4. redandgoldhitman52 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 10:53 pm
    The Giants +17 was a money-maker. Lots of smart football fans took the points.

    ———————————-

    Ouch, that’s a lot of “smart” football fans losing money tonight.

