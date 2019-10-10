La’el Collins, Tyron Smith out of practice again Thursday

Getty Images

Word early this week was that Cowboys were optimistic about left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La'el Collins playing against the Jets this Sunday, but that outlook is cloudier on Thursday.

Neither player took part in practice on Wednesday and head coach Jason Garrett said that they would both be on the sideline for Thursday’s session as well.

“Hopefully they can practice before the week is over with,” Garrett said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Smith missed last Sunday’s loss to the Packers with an ankle injury and Cameron Fleming took his spot in the lineup. Collins hurt his knee during the game and gave way to Brandon Knight.

Garrett also said that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss a second straight practice because of illness, so there will be several things to watch once the Cowboys close out the practice week on Friday.