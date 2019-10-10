Raiders release J.J. Nelson

Getty Images

The Raiders won’t be playing a game this weekend, but they still opted to make a change to their roster.

The team announced on Thursday afternoon that they have released wide receiver J.J. Nelson. Nelson signed with the team as a free agent this offseason.

Nelson had four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in the first two games of the season. He’s missed the last three games while dealing with ankle and knee injuries.

The Raiders signed wide receiver Marcell Ateman to take Nelson’s place on the roster. He was waived on Wednesday after the team’s trade for Zay Jones became official, but didn’t have to wait long to make it back to the Oakland roster.