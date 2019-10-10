Report: Chris Herndon likely to miss two games with hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Jets’ wait for tight end Chris Herndon to join the lineup is set to stretch a little while longer.

Herndon’s four-game suspension to start the season came to an end after last Sunday’s game, but he picked up a hamstring injury while working out on his own last week.

The injury kept Herndon from practicing on Wednesday and he’s off the field on Thursday as well. That leaves little chance that he will play against the Cowboys this Sunday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he’s likely to miss the team’s Week Seven Monday night game against the Patriots.

Herndon showed promise as a rookie in 2018 by catching 39 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns, but the suspension and injury have offered little chance for him to build on that this year. That’s one of many disappointing developments for an 0-4 Jets team.