Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris among Patriots’ inactives

Getty Images

The Patriots made it official: Running back Rex Burkhead will not play tonight.

They listed him among their inactives.

Burkhead earned a questionable designation with the foot injury that kept him out last week.

The team made running back Damien Harris a healthy scratch. He has dressed for only one game this season.

Sony Michel, James White and Brandon Bolden will handle the backfield work again.

The Patriots’ other inactives are receiver Phillip Dorsett (hamstring), offensive lineman Korey Cunningham, defensive tackle Byron Cowart, quarterback Cody Kessler and cornerback Joejuan Williams.

The Giants’ inactives are running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion), tight end Evan Engram (knee), running back Wayne Gallman (concussion), linebacker Tae Davis, offensive tackle Eric Smith and offensive lineman Chad Slade.