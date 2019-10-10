Rex Burkhead not expected to play Thursday night

Getty Images

It looks like the Giants won’t be the only team down a running back on Thursday night.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Patriots running back Rex Burkhead is not expected to play. Burkhead was listed as questionable due to the foot injury that kept him out of last weekend’s win over Washington.

Sony Michel, James White and Brandon Bolden handled the backfield work last Sunday. Rookie Damien Harris was inactive and has only been active once so far this season. The Giants are going to be without running backs Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman, which leaves Jon Hilliman, Elijhaa Penny and practice squad call-up Austin Walter as their options.

The Patriots ruled wide receiver Phillip Dorsett out with a hamstring injury. Safeties Patrick Chung (heel) and Nate Ebner (groin); wide receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Josh Gordon (knee); and linebacker Shilique Calhoun (ankle) are also listed as questionable.