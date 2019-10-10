Rex Burkhead not expected to play Thursday night

Posted by Josh Alper on October 10, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT
Getty Images

It looks like the Giants won’t be the only team down a running back on Thursday night.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Patriots running back Rex Burkhead is not expected to play. Burkhead was listed as questionable due to the foot injury that kept him out of last weekend’s win over Washington.

Sony Michel, James White and Brandon Bolden handled the backfield work last Sunday. Rookie Damien Harris was inactive and has only been active once so far this season. The Giants are going to be without running backs Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman, which leaves Jon Hilliman, Elijhaa Penny and practice squad call-up Austin Walter as their options.

The Patriots ruled wide receiver Phillip Dorsett out with a hamstring injury. Safeties Patrick Chung (heel) and Nate Ebner (groin); wide receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Josh Gordon (knee); and linebacker Shilique Calhoun (ankle) are also listed as questionable.

4 responses to “Rex Burkhead not expected to play Thursday night

  1. Sit them all. Give Meyers more reps along with Izzo and LaCosse, activate Harris and see what the kid can do. He’ll still play behind Michel, White and Bolden but give him carries, need to get his feet wet

  2. ….and this will get a big yawn from the public and the media, not because Burkhead isn’t a fine player both as a runner and receiver, but because it’s the Patriots and they have FIVE RB’s that they can throw out there that they got for the cost of ONE star RB.

    Burkhead might be the best RB the Pats have this season so far. Most teams lose their best RB, like the Giant’s and it’s front page news. With the Pats, it’s thanks for the info and we are on to the next thing.

    You would think that after TWENTY years, others would figure out this whole depth thing.

  4. I would sit Chung and Ebner, and give them limited work in the following game against the Jets and possibly the Browns. All hands on deck for Baltimore and the games that follow.

