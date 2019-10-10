Robert Kraft: There is hope Gronk could come back

October 10, 2019
Patriots owner Robert Kraft isn’t sure that Rob Gronkowski is really retired.

Kraft said today on NFL Network that he still hopes Gronkowski, the tight end who announced his retirement this offseason, could play for the Patriots this year.

“We all love Gronk, and I think the bottom line is he hasn’t put his retirement papers in. So we can always pray and hope,” Kraft said. “There is hope for us still with Gronk.”

Not filing retirement papers isn’t necessarily an indication that Gronkowski isn’t serious about retirement. Plenty of retired players don’t file the paperwork right away. But Kraft is using it as an opening to talk about the possibility of bringing him back, and to make it clear that Gronk would be welcome if he wants to come back.

What might be even more persuasive for Gronkowski would be Tom Brady asking him to return as well. As PFT reported in July, a personal plea from Brady is viewed by some as the thing that could persuade Gronkowski to return.

So far, the Patriots have been just fine without Gronk. But the Patriots wanted another offensive playmaker enough that they signed Antonio Brown, and after that didn’t work out they may seek another playmaker. Perhaps one they know well, and one who has won Super Bowls with them before.

  3. Can you imagine a healthy rested Gronk returning for the postseason. Not one who had just gotten cleared to return after an injury, but one genuinely healthy and rested. Whoa!

  6. Where is the cap space? They let go of Ben Watson to free up some cash but I think that only gives them about $2-3 million. Where there is a will there is a way but, between the cap issue, Gronk’s motivation, and conditionining ( he has lost weight) I don’t see him returning.

  8. He’s on record saying he’s lost 15 pounds. He also said it was a relief because those are basically “fluff pounds” where he constantly had to eat to maintain a certain football weight.

    My guess is he could be in football shape in a month.

  9. It would take him a month to m get ready.Im preety sure he is seeing this defense and thinking what sounds better 3 times Superbowl champ or 4 time Superbowl champ.

  10. He did not really do anything last year,plus you really want to pressure a guy who admitted to having over 20 concussions,some he claimed he was knocked out co!d??let the man enjoy a healthy tv life and quit begging!

  11. Gronk wants his happy-time CBD oil.
    Wet blanket Patriots are run by Coach Dean Wormer, (“No more fun of any kind!”)
    Gronk is back to Bruce Banner size.
    Put it all together and obviously it’s all over, regardless of how much Pats fans want it.

  12. For the reasons he retired it wouldn’t make sense. He retired because he wasn’t feeling right. Well he’s feeling right now because he isn’t playing football.

    Although it makes sense considering they are a lock to probably win it all

  15. He could gain all that mass back in 6 weeks if he wanted to. Without roids. He was doing cardio and healing. Probly with hgh. Byt thats ok, hes not playing. At christmas time the GRONK will return

  16. He had a huge blocking role for the run game and the crucial catches in the Chiefs game and SB more than made up for his reduced regular season production. (As they said he was not longer “The Gronk” but just regular Rob Gronkowski)

  18. Just because he lost a lot of weight, that’s ok. It’s for the best. He won’t be the same blocker, but Brady just needs someone else who can actually catch the ball. A lighter and unretired Gronk is still better than a Jimmy Graham or Travis Kelce.

  19. When Calvin Johnson retired at an early age within a couple months he filed his retirement papers Why hasnt Gronk filed his papers I guess will see after the Bye week

