Sean McVay: There will be a time we rely on Darrell Henderson, it could be this week

Getty Images

Todd Gurley didn’t practice with the Rams on Wednesday because of a quad injury he suffered in last Thursday’s loss to the Seahawks and head coach Sean McVay said the development “kind of caught us all off guard” because they thought it was just the “typical bumps and bruises.”

Gurley’s outlook remains up in the air, but continued absences from practice this week will raise the likelihood that he misses Sunday’s game against the 49ers. If he does, the team may give rookie Darrell Henderson his first extended playing time of the year.

Henderson was the subject of much offseason gushing after being drafted in the third round, but he’s played just two offensive snaps this season with Malcolm Brown serving as the team’s No. 2 back. McVay hinted at a lot more work than that in the event Gurley does not play.

“Fortunately for us, we’ve got some depth at that position,” McVay said, via the Orange County Register. “We’ve talked about it, whether it’s this week, at some point, the confidence we have in Malcolm. There’s also going to be a time that we’re going to rely on Darrell Henderson. It might end up being this week.”

The Rams are in need of a win after losing two straight and the push to get one might wind up doubling as a coming out party for the rookie.