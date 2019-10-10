Tom Brady passes Peyton Manning for second-most passing yards ever

Getty Images

On his first pass of the night tonight, Tom Brady became the second-most productive passer in NFL history.

Brady’s first pass went for 19 yards to Sony Michel, and gave him 71,942 passing yards in his career. He moved ahead of Peyton Manning, who retired with 71,940 career passing yards.

The all-time leader is Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who currently has 74,845 career passing yards.

Whether Brady can catch Brees remains to be seen. Brady is gaining on Brees now, as Brees sits out with a thumb injury, but the two of them are close enough in their yardage total that the record may ultimately belong to whoever plays longer.