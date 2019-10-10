Washington hires one assistant coach, promotes another

Getty Images

Interim head coach Bill Callahan made changes to the way Washington practices since being named as Jay Gruden’s replacement on Monday and now there are some changes to the coaching staff as well.

The team announced that Phil Rauscher has been promoted to offensive line coach. Rauscher had been the assistant line coach under Callahan, but the move to the big chair has led Callahan to give up those responsibilities.

Rauscher is in his second season with the team. He spent three years with the Broncos before landing in Washington.

The team also hired Aaron Stamn as an offensive assistant. Stamn was most recently at Liberty and worked as a graduate assistant under Callahan when Callahan was the head coach at the University of Nebraska.