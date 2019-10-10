Wednesdays off is the new normal for Christian McCaffrey

Getty Images

Officially, Christian McCaffrey is listed on the injury report with a back issue.

But don’t expect the Panthers to get off his anytime soon.

Via Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said that taking the traditional midweek practice off was the “new norm” for his star running back.

McCaffrey leads the league in touches and yards from scriammage, and has led the Panthers to three straight wins during the injury absence of quarterback Cam Newton.

So while his back is likely sore (and flipping and landing on it in the end zone last week probably didn’t help and neither did last night’s flight to London), the Panthers are going to make sure he’s ready to continue to carry them.