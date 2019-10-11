2019 Patriots on pace to break 2007 Patriots’ point differential record

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 11, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
The Patriots did what they’ve done all season on Thursday night: They won easily.

New England won by 21 on Thursday, following five games that they won by 26, 6, 16, 43 and 30 points. Add it all up and through six games this season, they’ve outscored their opponents by 142 points this season.

And if they keep up this pace through the entire season, they’ll outscore their opponents by 379 points over the course of 16 games. That would be the NFL record for point differential in a season — previously set by the 2007 Patriots, who outscored their opponents by 315 points.

The Patriots have been aided, of course, by playing an easy schedule. But the Patriots’ remaining 10 games have plenty of weak opponents, too. They still get the Jets and Dolphins again, a Browns team that’s been blown out twice this year, and the winless Bengals.

Matching the point differential of that 16-0 Patriots team in 2007 won’t be easy, but this team is playing well enough, and playing a schedule bad enough, that it’s not impossible.

  5. All i hear is schedule this and that you play whos on the schedule plain and simple ppl look for any reason to shade the pats winning so much in a 20 year span will do that 🤔🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

  6. I love how we all pro-rate early season stats to predict how things will finish. It rarely goes as speculated. This team has glaring weaknesses right now. Injured offensive personnel, banged up offensive line and at best, suspect placekicking. Let’s just concentrate on playing well enough to beat the contenders still left on the schedule, like Dallas, Baltimore, Philly, Houston, Buffalo and oh yeah…KC!

  7. Ugh…they get my Browns in a couple weeks. Browns are in a must-win vs. Seattle this weekend if they don’t wanna be 2-5.

  9. How is it that the Patriots get an easy schedule? They finish first, they win the Super Bowl, and the get an easy schedule. If only the Jets and Dolphins could get their acts together.

  10. Super Bowl notwithstanding it can’t be said enough how good the 07 AFC Champion Patriots really were.

    Something like 9-0 in the regular season against winning teams and 7-0 against playoff teams. That’s sick.

  11. the8man says:
    October 11, 2019 at 9:03 am
    I love how we all pro-rate early season stats to predict how things will finish. It rarely goes as speculated. This team has glaring weaknesses right now. Injured offensive personnel, banged up offensive line and at best, suspect placekicking. Let’s just concentrate on playing well enough to beat the contenders still left on the schedule, like Dallas, Baltimore, Philly, Houston, Buffalo and oh yeah…KC!

    

    ———————-

    No offense, but every single one of those teams you listed that NE is supposed to be fearful of like Baltimore or Dallas at home, etc, is kinda funny to me, because those teams don’t have great, layered offenses. NE’s will identify those teams’ identities as they fade away on offense, exposed as their OWN season goes, and NEs D will look good against them, too.

    You don’t seem to get it. NE is allowing under 10 points per game. If they allow under 14 points to Dallas or whoever else you think is some juggernaut, they will have slapped them around, too.

    It’s not going to matter much which offense NE’s D faces other than KCs.

  12. tylawspick6 says:
    October 11, 2019 at 9:01 am
    The joy of watching BB break the NFL after Goodell was hired to cheat them.

    The utter joy of it.
    
    Why would Goodell try to sabotage the Patriots? You have no base on that claim, just utter nonsense.

    Because NE is the second highest revenue stream in the NFL?

    Tom Brady’s legacy sells and they push home his age as a marketing tactic?

    Goodell is friends with Kraft.

    Tom Brady’s jersey is STILL the number one selling jersey in the NFL?

    There’s a multitude of reasons the league wants them to win.

    Those pats defenders were literally DRAPED all over the Gs WRs tonight. Not one call for pi, when it was clearly visible contact was being made before the ball even arrived.

    Mike Pereira made the comment that even though a giants reciever was being hanged all over and clear visible contact was happening, it “wasn’t enough of a hindrance” to call PI.

    Funny, I always thought PI is PI. You engaged in contact after 5 yards before the ball got there, its PI. But with the Pats we can now subjectively call PI?

  13. demstopper says:
    October 11, 2019 at 9:05 am
    How is it that the Patriots get an easy schedule? They finish first, they win the Super Bowl, and the get an easy schedule. If only the Jets and Dolphins could get their acts together.

    
    If the Patriots have an easy schedule then the rest of the AFC East is even easier minus the games against the Patriots. 🤔

    /logic

  14. Leman Russ says:
    October 11, 2019 at 8:58 am
    Brady being carried by his defense for the 20th straight year.
    
    334 yards and 2 rushing TDs = “carried by his defense”

    While far from a superior offensive performance last night there’s a ton of teams that would kill for that type of “defensive” superiority. The Giants being near the top of that list 🙂

  16. terripet says:
    October 11, 2019 at 9:05 am
    Wait till they start playing real teams
    
    Said every non-Pats fans for the past 20 years 🙂

  17. Let’s revisit this topic in mid-December after the Pats have played Baltimore, Eagles, Cowboys, Texans and Chiefs. My guess is this won’t be realistic…

  18. Why don’t we wait til they play a team with an offense. I’m not a hater, but this is outlandish considering the competition they’ve faced. Once again weakest division in the league when the seasons over.

  20. NE really really needs Wynn back. His body of work is about 6 quarters long, but he’s miles more talented than Newhouse. Burkhead needs to get healthy soon, and Gordon should take the next game off.

    Really hoping Wynn and Harry are the two that come back from IR, and that we make a splashy signing by the trade deadline.

    Ryan Izzo blocks about as well as my grandmama.

  21. oh please. combined record of the teams they’ve played so far? 7-22. what a great accomplishment. just like all their super bowls*.

  22. demstopper says:
    October 11, 2019 at 9:05 am
    How is it that the Patriots get an easy schedule? They finish first, they win the Super Bowl, and the get an easy schedule. If only the Jets and Dolphins could get their acts together

    The schedules are set 5 years out. Except for which division winners play each other.

    Last season the AFC East played the NFC central
    This year the AFC East played the NFC East

    You can see the division your team plays for the next 5 season
    Then 2 games are determined based on where they finish in the standings
    The Patriots finished first so they play
    The Chiefs, Texans again

  23. amaf21 says:
    October 11, 2019 at 9:16 am
    oh please. combined record of the teams they’ve played so far? 7-22. what a great accomplishment. just like all their super bowls*.

    AGAIN., CRYBABY!!!!

    Who’s played a “tough” schedule???

  25. After the defense spectacularly made the GOAT’s all time record setting performance in Super Bowl 52 moot, and how Tom almost singlehandedly made this team a championship contender with little support from the other side of the ball over the years its great to see them finally pick Tom & the offense up.

    They owe him that much.

  27. Funny, I always thought PI is PI. You engaged in contact after 5 yards before the ball got there, its PI. But with the Pats we can now subjectively call PI?

    
    Kind of like the refs taking away an obvious 4th down conversion for the Patriots and likely 7 points with an awful spot.

    Forgot about that one didn’t ya boy? 🙂

  28. If the Patriots win the super bowl again this year, I;[m done with the NFL. What’s the point of watching if the same group of cheaters win the super bowl every year.

  29. rogergoodellmyhero says:
    October 11, 2019 at 9:12 am
    tylawspick6 says:
    October 11, 2019 at 9:01 am
    The joy of watching BB break the NFL after Goodell was hired to cheat them.

    The utter joy of it.
    ———————————
    Why would Goodell try to sabotage the Patriots? You have no base on that claim, just utter nonsense.

    Because NE is the second highest revenue stream in the NFL?

    Tom Brady’s legacy sells and they push home his age as a marketing tactic?

    Goodell is friends with Kraft.

    Tom Brady’s jersey is STILL the number one selling jersey in the NFL?

    There’s a multitude of reasons the league wants them to win.

    Those pats defenders were literally DRAPED all over the Gs WRs tonight. Not one call for pi, when it was clearly visible contact was being made before the ball even arrived.

    Mike Pereira made the comment that even though a giants reciever was being hanged all over and clear visible contact was happening, it “wasn’t enough of a hindrance” to call PI.

    Funny, I always thought PI is PI. You engaged in contact after 5 yards before the ball got there, its PI. But with the Pats we can now subjectively call PI?

    

    

    Umm, have you looked at the ratings the last few years? They’re dropping faster than the stock market in 1929.

    Are you honestly this dumb? The NFL is the only league obsessed with parity for financial health and balance and they’ll do anything to get it.

    The person in charge of hiring the new commissioner in 2006, was none other than Jets owner, Woody Johnson.

    The jig has been up for years and Framegate II backfired so badly, even the most ardent Pats Hater can see right through it at this point, unless they have a learning disability.

    Owners, GMs, etc, knew the BB/Brady combo was so far ahead of the curve and Kraft was a non-meddling owner, that the train of the 20014-2004 Dynasty wasn’t going anywhere for another 10-15 years, which means you can’t grow the NFL overseas if there is no parity.

    Get it?

    They’ve been wanting to expand and put a team in London for years. China is next, but with falling ratings here, how do you sell it overseas? They’re embarrassed.

    Get it?

  30. Here’s how the NFL’s schedule formula works:

    For the CRYBABIES “Patriots get an easy schedule every year “

    You play 6 games against the other 3 teams in your division.
    You play 4 games against each team in one of the other 3 divisions in your conference. Those divisions are rotated each year. This means you play every team in your conference at least once every 3 years during the regular season.
    You play 4 games against each team in one of the 4 divisions in the opposing conference. Those divisions are rotated each year. This means you play every team in the other conference once every 4 years during the regular season.
    You play 2 games against teams that finished in the same place in their respective divisions as you did in your division (e.g. a 1st place team will play 2 other 1st place teams, a 2nd place team will face 2 other 2nd place teams, etc.). These teams come from your conference and come from the 2 divisions not used in the second bullet above.

  31. pkrjones says:
    October 11, 2019 at 9:14 am
    Let’s revisit this topic in mid-December after the Pats have played Baltimore, Eagles, Cowboys, Texans and Chiefs. My guess is this won’t be realistic…

    

    

    Considering NE’s offense will be healthier AND better by then, with guys coming off of IR and a Bye, yes, it is very realistic. Houston. LOL

  32. Judas,the same old whiners crying about the same ol stuff. I could careless who the Pats play, that defense is good. Not gonna argue the Pats play some weak teams, however not their fault. I want the media and the haters to keep bringing it up that they think this defense is no good. Belichick will use that like nobody can and when the Pats hit the meat of their schedule they will perform. They’re dealing with injuries and adversity and that builds character. Love it.

  33. The 85 Bears and the 99 Ravens played 16 offensive juggernauts consecutively. In fact, there has never been a sub par offense in the NFL until the year 2019 because we all know the NFL has slanted the rules to help defenses in 2019.

    No huddle sarcasm from the shotgun.

  34. When you get every call and the NFL in NY will do anything they can to assist, it becomes a farce. The NFL is in deep trouble if things stay this way – the appearance of giving Pats games and titles is getting real old. When will Kraft be suspended or fined? NFL Media just ignores this.

  35. Baltimore and Dallas dont have great offenses? They are both far better than NE, and thats a fact. Look up the stats and dont count last night’s game because the cowboys and Ravens have not played this week’s game yet.

  37. GoodellMustGo says:
    October 11, 2019 at 9:22 am
    ——
    Kind of like the refs taking away an obvious 4th down conversion for the Patriots and likely 7 points with an awful spot.

    Forgot about that one didn’t ya boy?
    —————————
    A Patriots fans complaining about the refs? LMAO, that’s a good one!

  38. The 2007 Pats to the 2019 Pats is an apples to oranges comparison. ’07 was an offensive juggernaut that aided their D by playing from ahead and making the opponent one dimensional. This Patriots team is seriously getting after it on D while the injury depleted offense is trying to work things out. The D is good enough and deep enough that even when the quality of opponent improves they will still be impressive but if the offense doesn’t find it’s way the games will turn into dog fights and the point differential will drop. This o-line as currently constituted is an issue that needs addressing

  39. NFL loves the patriots! How can they finish every year with a 1st place schedule and gets one of the easiest schedules each year?? Million dollar question.

  40. Umm, have you looked at the ratings the last few years? They’re dropping faster than the stock market in 1929.

    Are you honestly this dumb? The NFL is the only league obsessed with parity for financial health and balance and they’ll do anything to get it.

    The person in charge of hiring the new commissioner in 2006, was none other than Jets owner, Woody Johnson.

    The jig has been up for years and Framegate II backfired so badly, even the most ardent Pats Hater can see right through it at this point, unless they have a learning disability.

    Owners, GMs, etc, knew the BB/Brady combo was so far ahead of the curve and Kraft was a non-meddling owner, that the train of the 20014-2004 Dynasty wasn’t going anywhere for another 10-15 years, which means you can’t grow the NFL overseas if there is no parity.

    Get it?

    They’ve been wanting to expand and put a team in London for years. China is next, but with falling ratings here, how do you sell it overseas? They’re embarrassed.

    Get it?
    
    LMAO nice logic there but it’s completely wrong. Ratings may have been dropping but the NFL revenue keeps increasing. Get it?

    Speaking of ratings dropping, it’s because people are getting smart knowing that the NFL is fixed like the WWE. Cater to the stars to sell more tix/merchandise, see the Patriots homer who owns over 15 Tom Brady jerseys.

    NFL wants parity but they want $$$$ most of all. They keep implementing rules that cater to the superstars so they can play longer in the NFL.

    If the BB/TB combo post 2004 was so great, how come it took them almost 10 years to win another one?

    NFL has stirred up this drama of the “us vs the world” angle just generate more $$$ and people like you fall for it.

  41. So sick of the lame comments about which team(s) the NFL “wants/doesn’t want” to win/lose.
    Until one of you can tell me for whom or by whom any game is “fixed” I don’t wanna hear it.
    And don’t take the easy out with money; the NFL has plenty to spread around–including the refs.

  42. Leman Russ says:
    October 11, 2019 at 9:28 am
    Baltimore and Dallas dont have great offenses? They are both far better than NE, and thats a fact. Look up the stats and dont count last night’s game because the cowboys and Ravens have not played this week’s game yet.

    Yeah NOT a Fact

    NE has scored 169 points (not counting last night)
    Baltimore 161
    Dallas 131

    Points are all that matters
    Nobody care about yards

  45. How in the heck did the team that won the SB last year get the easiest schedule I have seen any team have in many years, maybe easiest since I have been watching football??? Oh well, Brady plays like that against LA, Detroit, Houston, Colts, Cowboys, Chiefs, et all–might be a different outcome. Brady was off target most of the night until he sailed that beauty to Eddleman. It took him 40 attempts to reach 300 yds. No TDs and 1 pick. Against the Giants D that is not exactly stout. I will need to see more, but we might be seeing the reality that even 42 year old Brady is still a 42 year old dude trying to play NFL football.

  47. Also, is there anyone silly enough to suggest that if the Pats were in the AFC North, NFC East, or AFC East–that they would have been so dominant the last 2 decades??? I dont think so, not by damn sight. They have achieved excellence for a long time, but let’s not pretend they would have hammered the 90s Cowboys, 80s Bears or 70s era Steelers or Cowboys. Those teams were much better. (comparatively speaking, I understand players are way stronger and faster and rules are much different now, I am old enough to remember those teams)>

  48. OH LOOK! The team that has the largest fine ever given to a Franchise and largest fine ever given to a coach for cheating is still dominating!!

    Im sure they arent doing low risk/high reward cheating and circumventing to gain a fraudulent competitive edge. I mean its normal for a team in a league that preaches parity to have such long run of victories (especially at their rigged stadium) and ridiculous stats that support a 20 year “dynasty”.

    Wake up idiots. They are still breaking rules.

  49. terripet says:
    October 11, 2019 at 9:05 am
    Wait till they start playing real teams

    

    There is the problem. Other than maybe KC, there are no other “real teams”. Just look at what the Pats did to the Rams top-5 offense in the last SB

  50. rogergoodellmyhero says:
    October 11, 2019 at 9:44 am
    Patriots SOS- .217 the worst in football
    ——
    Patriots W-L record… 6-0 the BEST in football. 🙂

    Now resume your crying. Waaaah! 😭😭😭😭

  51. The Ravens got trucked by the Browns, then barely got by the Steelers in OT with their 3rd string QB.

    The Eagles lost to the Atlanta Falcons for cryin’ out loud.

    The Cowboys couldn’t do anything against NO or GB.

    The Chiefs beat Detroit on a fluke goal line turnover, then lost to the Colts, at home, in embarrassing fashion.

    Houston squeeked by the Jaguars at home and there big win came against Atlanta?

    And the Bills offense isn’t going to scare anyone.

    Is this the murderer’s row that is going to take down NE? Really?

  52. Here come the CRYBABIES

    Spoken like a true Homer. The Pats haven’t played a good offense yet and struggled against a good defense at the Bills so I think I would gain some perspective and stop watching HomerVision the Sports version of Fox News.

  53. Brady was off target most of the night until he sailed that beauty to Eddleman. It took him 40 attempts to reach 300 yds. No TDs and 1 pick. Against the Giants D that is not exactly stout. I will need to see more, but we might be seeing the reality that even 42 year old Brady is still a 42 year old


    “Off target most of the night”

    What were you watching??

    He completed 31-of 41 passes
    He started the 3rd Q by completing 15 in a row
    Then finished the game 20 of 22

    SMH

  54. Brady was off target most of the night until he sailed that beauty to Eddleman. It took him 40 attempts to reach 300 yds. No TDs and 1 pick. Against the Giants D that is not exactly stout. I will need to see more, but we might be seeing the reality that even 42 year old Brady is still a 42 year old

    And you point out “no TD passes “ but left out that he rushed for 2
    And it was his to long passes that got them to the 2 yard line.

  55. I am not entirely dismissive of strength of schedule considerations, even as a Pats fan although I think of it as reparations for that awful 2002 schedule following their first championship.

    I remember the 2011 Packers. Every team they played — even ones that finished with a halfway decent record — was played when the team was either (a) in the middle of a 3-4 game losing streak or (b) starting a rookie QB or new QB the game after the incumbent suffered an injury.

    It was a freak of statistical improbability.

    They ended up 15-1. They should have gone 16 and 0. They lost at Kansas City. KC was not only bad but they had just fired their coach and installed Romeo Crennel as interim. Not only that, they just switched QBs, so Kyle Orton was seeing his first action against the Packers.

    Anyway, to make a short story long, the Packers were beaten soundly at home in the divisional round 38-20 by a team they beat a few weeks earlier when that team was in the middle of a 4 game losing streak: the Giants (who went on to win the SB that year against a defensively challenged Patriots squad that relied on duct tape, smokr and mirrors, and street signings.
    The team was carried by Brady that year).

    So there is cause for concern yes. But the Patriots have their best D possibly ever and so it will all hinge on whether they can get a rhythm on offense. Too many new faces.

