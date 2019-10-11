49ers would consider trading for a tackle, but “smart decisions” aren’t out there

Getty Images

The 49ers saw left tackle Joe Staley go down with a broken leg a few weeks ago and right tackle Mike McGlinchey joined him on the shelf this week when he had arthroscopic knee surgery.

Rookie Justin Skule took over for Staley and former Falcons practice squad member and Alliance of American Football alum Daniel Brunskill is set to take over for McGlinchey. Give the 49ers’ 4-0 record and hopes to make a run at the playoffs, it’s natural to wonder if the team might be in the market for a surer thing while waiting for the starters to get healthy.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn’t disagree with that in theory, but says reality doesn’t offer that kind of upgrade.

“Things got to be available,” Shanahan said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “You got to be able to make smart decisions. If there were a smart decision out there, we’d definitely look into it. It doesn’t seem like many are available right now.”

Both Staley and McGlinchey are due back this season and it looks more likely than not like the 49ers are going to stick with what’s on hand until they do return.