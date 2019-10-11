Aaron Jones fined for waving goodbye during touchdown run

Posted by Josh Alper on October 11, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT
Getty Images

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Packers running back Aaron Jones had been named the NFC offensive player of the week after scoring four touchdowns in a 34-24 win over the Cowboys.

Jones got a less celebratory message from the league this week as well. Jones said on Friday that he has been fined $10,527 for taunting.

The fine is related to Jones’s decision to wave goodbye to Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones on the way into the end zone on one of his touchdown runs.

“I can’t say it’s worth it, but it’s a dope picture,” Jones said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I’m going to have that blown up.”

Given the league’s response to Jones, there’s a good chance that 49ers running back Matt Breida has also heard from the league after throwing a wave at the Browns at the tail end of an 83-yard touchdown run on Monday night.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Aaron Jones fined for waving goodbye during touchdown run

  3. He’s a good player and anyone who knows anything about him knows he’s probably the most humble guy on the team. I will take 5.06 yards per carry for his career all day. His YPA is down this year because the o-line is still learning a whole knew blocking scheme and MLF is still learning how to call plays for Jones. They’ve been playing in the same system for a decade.

  4. What happened to the 15-Yard Taunting flag that should have come out during the play, and nullified the TD?? When did they decide to change that rule?

  5. Absurd fine.

    I’m with Jones, and Belichick: if you don’t ;Ike it, stop it.

    What about Golden Tate going into the end zone backwards on his TD last night? That’s a ‘catch me if you can’ gesture.

    League is for girls now. No fun league, even while brains are scrambled inside skulls.

  6. vikesfannj says:
    October 11, 2019 at 4:48 pm
    What happened to the 15-Yard Taunting flag that should have come out during the play, and nullified the TD?? When did they decide to change that rule?
    ——————————–
    get out of here with that nonsense. Waving at a guy five yards away is hardly taunting. Is it showboating, yes, but that’s not a penalty. You’re really grasping at straws.

  8. vikesfannj says:

    What happened to the 15-Yard Taunting flag that should have come out during the play, and nullified the TD?? When did they decide to change that rule?
    ———————————–
    That is a college football rule and not NFL. It would be a lame rule for the NFL anyway.

  10. I’m not a fan of that kind of thing, but a FINE? That was a lot less strident than a lot of the trash talking that goes on within the game on every play. Real hypocritical of the league, but that doesn’t surprise me

  11. As far as the season goes, I’m happy the packers are 4-1 but they need to improve. The smiths are great but I need to see them produce against good o-lines. They struggled against philly. The dallas game would have been a lot different if they had both their tackles. The defense is vastly improved but they seem to rely on sacks and turnovers and I don’t know if that’s sustainable.

    Rodgers needs to stop missing on his deep balls. He misses one or two big plays a game. It’s a real concern. That said, the offense is scoring more points with each consecutive game so there’s clear improvement going on.

    The bears and lions are tough. The vikings aren’t going anywhere with cousins. Vikings fans–stop it with all the smack talk here. You’re not making a deep playoff run with cousins and you know it. Deep down you know the best you can hope for out of this season is finishing ahead of the packers or watching them lose early in the playoffs. The truth is, this season doesn’t matter. Any realistic packers fan knows we were two solid offseasons away from being true contenders. We had one really great offseason and any success this season is bonus. We need one more good offseason to start thinking superbowl again. Vikings are years away from superbowl talk because they need to deal with one more seasons with Cousins and then find a quarterback who can lead the team, which in the best case scenario will take 2-3 years more and by then all the solid players you have locked down will be past their prime.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!