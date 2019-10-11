Aaron Jones fined for waving goodbye during touchdown run

Getty Images

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Packers running back Aaron Jones had been named the NFC offensive player of the week after scoring four touchdowns in a 34-24 win over the Cowboys.

Jones got a less celebratory message from the league this week as well. Jones said on Friday that he has been fined $10,527 for taunting.

The fine is related to Jones’s decision to wave goodbye to Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones on the way into the end zone on one of his touchdown runs.

“I can’t say it’s worth it, but it’s a dope picture,” Jones said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I’m going to have that blown up.”

Given the league’s response to Jones, there’s a good chance that 49ers running back Matt Breida has also heard from the league after throwing a wave at the Browns at the tail end of an 83-yard touchdown run on Monday night.