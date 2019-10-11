Adam Thielen, Garrett Bradbury back at Vikings practice

Getty Images

The Vikings added a couple of offensive starters to the injury report as non-participants in practice on Thursday, but both of those players are back on the field Friday.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen sat out with an illness and center Garrett Bradbury was sidelined by a shoulder issue. According to multiple reports, both players have returned to work to close out the week.

The team’s final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Eagles has not been released, but the return to practice would seem to point toward both players appearing in that contest.

It’s less likely right guard Josh Kline (foot) or linebacker Ben Gedeon (concussion) will play. Both players remained out of practice on Friday.