Brandon Carr named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr‘s off-field work has led the NFLPA to name him as their Community MVP of the week.

Carr is being recognized because he has pledged to donate $12,500 per game this season to fund breast cancer screenings and mammograms through the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Carr’s mother died of breast cancer and his donation is expected to provide testing for some 13,000 women who might not have otherwise had the means to get it.

Carr’s foundation has also sponsored a literacy initiative that provides books and other resources to students in Baltimore and Dallas.

“Growing up, my parents were strong role models in my community and motivated me to want to be the same,” Carr said in a statement. “I just want to use my platform to be a blessing to others and motivate our youth to grow up and pay it forward.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Carr’s foundation and has also helped set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise more money for its efforts. Carr and the other weekly honorees will be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.