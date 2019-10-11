Broncos agree to contract extension with Andy Janovich

Getty Images

Fullback Andy Janovich is in his fourth season with the Broncos and neither he nor the team has any interest in ending the relationship.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Janovich has agreed to a three-year extension with the team. He’s now under contract through the 2020 season.

Janovich was a 2016 sixth-round pick and has seen regular playing time on special teams in addition to his offensive work. He missed the first three games of the season while recovering from a torn pectoral muscle he suffered in the preseason.

Janovich has not carried the ball or caught a pass this season, but has 12 carries for 50 yards and 17 catches for 191 yards over the course of his career. He’s also scored three career touchdowns and made 16 tackles on special teams.