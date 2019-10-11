Christian McCaffrey fine, but may get brief breaks

Getty Images

In the absence of quarterback Cam Newton, it’s clear that Christian McCaffrey is the Panthers’ best player on offense.

So it stands to reason they give him the ball roughly 5,620 times a game.

But Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Friday he might carve into that slightly.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Rivera said that McCaffrey was fine for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, and that this week’s listing on the injury report of a back problem wasn’t a big deal.

McCaffrey landed flat on his back in the end zone on his somersaulting touchdown against the Jaguars last week, and the long flight to London couldn’t have helped that soreness.

Rivera also said they might spell backup Reggie Bonnafon in a bit more, after he showed to be capable last week. Bonnafon had five carries for 80 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown that looked very McCaffrey-like.

“Don’t be surprised if Reggie does get a few more touches,” Rivera said.

McCaffrey leads the league in touches and yards from scrimmage, so he could probably use a chance to grab a cup of Gatorade.