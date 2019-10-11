Duane Brown, D.J. Fluker are doubtful for Seahawks

Getty Images

It is looking more and more like the Seahawks will play two backups on their offensive line Sunday.

They list right guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and left tackle Duane Brown (biceps) as doubtful to play against the Browns.

Complicating matters is backup guard Ethan Pocic is questionable with a mid-back injury that has kept him out the past three games.

Fluker was injured on the ninth play against the Rams on Oct. 3 and has not practiced since. Brown has played through a biceps injury since Week Three, playing every snap the past two games.

Brown has started 30 consecutive games for Seattle since arriving in a trade with Houston.

George Fant likely starts at left tackle if Brown can’t go, with Jamarco Jones at right guard in place of Fluker if Fluker is out.

Seattle has nine offensive linemen on its roster, so it could require a practice squad promotion before Saturday afternoon.

Running back Chris Carson (shoulder) will play, but running back Rashaad Penny (hamstring) is questionable.