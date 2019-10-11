Falcons adding another punter

Getty Images

The Falcons need another punter, and they’ll be making a couple of transactions to make sure the spot is filled.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Falcons are adding punter/kickoff specialist Kasey Redfern to the practice squad today, but will sign him to the active roster before Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

The Falcons signed Australian punter Sam Irwin-Hill to the practice squad this week, but according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, visa issues are preventing him from joining the team.

They need one since punter Matt Wile (who replaced Matt Bosher when he went on IR) is struggling with a quad injury.

Redfern has punted in one regular season game with the Lions (during which he tore his ACL and MCL), and has also spent time with the Jaguars, Chargers, Panthers, Browns, and Cowboys.