Giants sign Buck Allen

Getty Images

The Giants opted not to bring in veteran help after Saquon Barkley‘s ankle injury and that left them with undrafted rookies Jon Hilliman and Austin Walter at running back for Thursday night’s game against the Patriots.

Hilliman fumbled and Walter played one offensive snap in the 35-14 loss, which may have been enough to lead the Giants to reverse course. They worked out a handful of older backs on Friday and wound up signed former Raven Buck Allen.

Allen was a 2015 fourth-round pick in Baltimore and appeared in 54 games over the last four seasons. He ran 340 times for 1,249 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 129 passes for 814 yards and six touchdowns.

He signed with the Saints as a free agent in May and was released off their injured reserve list in August. How much playing time he gets with the Giants will be dependent on when Barkley and Wayne Gallman are cleared to return to action.

Hilliman was cut to make room for Allen while Walter was waived earlier in the day when they re-signed quarterback Alex Tanney.