“Highly unlikely” Jets have C.J. Mosley, Henry Anderson or Kelechi Osemele Sunday

Jets head coach Adam Gase said early this week that linebacker C.J. Mosley was considered “doubtful at best” for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys and it doesn’t appear anything has changed over the last few days.

Mosley remained out of practice due to the groin injury he suffered in the first week of the regular season. As a result, Gase said at his Friday press conference that it is “highly unlikely” that one of the team’s biggest offseason acquisitions will be in the lineup against the Cowboys.

Gase’s description also applied to defensive lineman Henry Anderson and left guard Kelechi Osemele. Anderson injured his shoulder last week and Osemele did not play in the loss to the Eagles because of a knee injury. Neither player practiced this week.

The Jets got better news about quarterback Sam Darnold, who has been cleared to play after missing three games due to mononucleosis. Gase said linebacker Jordan Jenkins is also trending in the right direction after missing two games with a calf injury.