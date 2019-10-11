Is New England offense good enough? “We’ll see,” Tom Brady says

Getty Images

Once again, the Patriots played around with a grossly inferior team for a large chunk of a game. Once again, the Patriots ended up easily winning it, thanks to touchdowns from a unit other than the offense.

The offense produced 21 of 35 points scored in the 21-point win over the Giants, with only two of the three offensive scores coming from drives of more than 60 yards; the third ended a five-play, 20-yard possession. And while quarterback Tom Brady threw for 334 yards, the offense still feels more sluggish than it should.

After the game, Brady was asked whether the offense has been good enough.

Brady paused. He shrugged. He shrugged again.

“We’ll see,” Brady said. “We’re 6-0, so try to get to 7-0.”

Brady previously has expressed frustration regarding the performance of the offense, in the aftermath of the 16-10 win at Buffalo during which the Pats found points very hard to come by. He reportedly wasn’t happy with the decision to release receiver Antonio Brown, and Brady recently lamented the team’s decision to part ways with tight end Benjamin Watson.

Then there’s Gronk. We reported in July that a personal plea from Brady would be a major factor in a potential decision by tight end Rob Gronkowski to unretire. On Thursday night, owner Robert Kraft made it clear that he wants Gronk to return.

The schedule toughens up considerably after the Week 10 bye, with a game at Philly, a visit from the Cowboys, a trip to Houston, and a showdown with the Chiefs. Maybe the wheels will soon be placed in motion to get Gronk back on the field for the six-game stretch run, and the three games that ideally will follow it.

As Brady would say, “We’ll see.”