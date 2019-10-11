Jaguars list Jalen Ramsey as questionable

Getty Images

Officially, there’s a 50-50 chance that a “heart-to-heart” talk will heal Jalen Ramsey‘s back.

Via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, the Jaguars cornerback has been listed as questionable on the team’s injury report after being a limited participant Friday.

Ramsey has missed the last two games, visiting a back specialist and bravely defeating the flu since his trade demand was rejected.

Owner Shad Khan said this week he expected Ramsey to play in Week Six against the Saints, after meeting with him earlier this week.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew was taken off the injury report after being a full participant Friday. He was limited Thursday with a groin issue.